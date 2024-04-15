Former US President Donald Trump arrived at a New York court house on Monday for a historical hush money trial. The charges centre on USD 130,000 in payments that Trump's company made to his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen. He had paid that sum on Trump's behalf to keep porn actor Stormy Daniels from going public, a month before the election, with her claims of a sexual encounter with the married mogul a decade earlier. However, the senior politician has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
It's the first criminal trial of any former US commander-in-chief and the first of Trump's four indictments to go to trial. Because he is also the presumptive nominee for this year's Republican ticket, the trial will produce the head-spinning split-screen of a presidential candidate spending his days in court and, he has said, “campaigning during the night."
Donald Trump has become the first ex-president in US history to stand criminal trial — a seismic moment in the already explosive 2024 presidential campaign.
