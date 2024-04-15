Hello User
Donald Trump Trial LIVE Updates: Former US President arrives for historic hush money criminal trial

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:45 PM IST
Livemint

Donald Trump Hush Money Trial Live Updates: The businessman-turned-politician faces a trial that could result in up to four years in prison if he's convicted.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on his way to Manhattan criminal court on Monday

Former US President Donald Trump arrived at a New York court house on Monday for a historical hush money trial. The charges centre on USD 130,000 in payments that Trump's company made to his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen. He had paid that sum on Trump's behalf to keep porn actor Stormy Daniels from going public, a month before the election, with her claims of a sexual encounter with the married mogul a decade earlier. However, the senior politician has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

It's the first criminal trial of any former US commander-in-chief and the first of Trump's four indictments to go to trial. Because he is also the presumptive nominee for this year's Republican ticket, the trial will produce the head-spinning split-screen of a presidential candidate spending his days in court and, he has said, “campaigning during the night."

15 Apr 2024, 07:45 PM IST Trump Hush Money Trial Live: Republican leader loses second bid to remove judge in New York hush money criminal 

15 Apr 2024, 07:30 PM IST Trump Hush Money Trial Live: Former POTUS arrives at court for the start of jury selection

Donald Trump has become the first ex-president in US history to stand criminal trial — a seismic moment in the already explosive 2024 presidential campaign.

