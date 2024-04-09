Donald Trump hush money trial: New York appeals judge rejects request for delay of April 15 hearing
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's lawyers said that the trial should be postponed while they seek a change of venue to move it out of heavily Democratic Manhattan.
A New York appeals court judge has rejected former President Donald Trump's request to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial while he fights to move the case out of Manhattan.
