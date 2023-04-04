Donald Trump in New York for surrender. 10 points

Ahead of the US Presidential elections, Donald Trump's indictment has become a major attention not only for Americans but also for the rest of the world. Amid myriad of views of how Donald Trump's arraignment on charges of paying hush money will shape the upcoming presidential election, the former US President reached New York from his in Mar-a-Lago on Monday. He will stay at the Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in Manhattan for the night and will appear in front of the court on Tuesday. Know the latest updates of Donald Trump arraignment here:

Latest updates on Donald Trump case

-The 76-year-old businessman arrived to New York City on his Boeing 757 aircraft at the La Guardia airport at 12:30 am IST on Monday. He is staying at the Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. The whole area nearby Trump's residence has been cordoned off, and heavy police have been deployed to deal with any untoward incident.

-He will appear before Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15 pm EST (11.45 pm IST) on Tuesday. Donald Trump is expected to plead not guilty during the hearing in the case.Soon after his court appearance, he will return to Florida and brief his remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach in the evening.

-The proceeding is expected to last maximum 15 minutes, in which all the charges in the indictment case will be read to Donald Trump. As of now, Trump has denied all wrongdoings in connection with the payments made to Stormy Daniels, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

-President Joe Biden refrained from making any comment on the legal battle, and expressed his confidence on the law and order in the New York City.“I have faith in the New York Police Department," he said.

-The indictment is a threat to Donald Trump's dream to win the US Presidential elections in 2024. He is currently the front-runner among all declared and potential contenders for the 2024 Republican White House nomination.

-If he is found guilty in the case and serves a term in prison, even then he can participate in the campaign for elections. There is nothing in the US law that prevents a candidate, who is fiund guilty of a crime, from campaigning for and serving as President from prison.

-On the other hand, Donald Trump's indictment has been used by his supporters and party as an opportunity to strengthen his 2024 re-election campaign. Many experts have also hinted that the indictment can benefit Donald Trump and increase his popularity.

-“It’s hard to believe that I will be ARRESTED tomorrow as a result of the most disgraceful witch hunt in our nation’s history," a Trump Campaign mail titled ‘Tomorrow, I will be arrested’ said, as it urged voters to make a “contribution" to his campaign given that the “fate of our Republic" is “on the line".

Trump's team claimed of raising over $4 million in last 24 hours following Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's "unprecedented political persecution of the President, and blatant interference in the 2024 election against the leading Republican presidential candidate".

Trump's team claimed of raising over $4 million in last 24 hours following Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s "unprecedented political persecution of the President, and blatant interference in the 2024 election against the leading Republican presidential candidate".

-Another Trump campaign email sent on November 5, 2024 claimed the Election day to be the ‘Vindication Day for America’. "It will be our Vindication Day. When we win, it will be a vindication for our movement – but also a vindication for America," said the mail.