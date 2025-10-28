Donald Trump heaps high praise on Japan’s Sanae Takaichi during high-stakes trade talks

US President Donald Trump began one of the most eventful days of his Asia trip on Tuesday by extending a warm welcome to Japan’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, at Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace. The meeting underscored both personal diplomacy and high-stakes economics, as the two leaders inked fresh deals on trade and critical minerals — areas central to both nations’ strategic ambitions.

“It’s a very strong handshake,” Trump lavished praises on Japan's PM Takaichi remarked as the pair posed for photographers.

What Did Trump Say About Japan’s First Female PM? Donald Trump, who has often been forthright in his dealings with global counterparts, was uncharacteristically effusive. “Everything I know from Shinzo and others, you will be one of the great prime ministers. I’d also like to congratulate you on being the first woman prime minister. It’s a big deal,” he told Takaichi as they sat down for bilateral talks.

The compliment drew on Takaichi’s deep ties with the late Shinzo Abe, Trump’s long-time ally and golfing partner. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt later confirmed that Takaichi had pledged to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, a symbolic gesture of goodwill between the allies.

What Was Agreed During the Meeting Between Trump and Takaichi? Trump and Takaichi signed two key agreements. The first reaffirmed a $550-billion investment framework under which Japan will boost purchases of US goods — including soybeans, natural gas, and pickup trucks — while contributing to American shipbuilding projects.

The second agreement established a US–Japan framework for securing the supply of critical minerals and rare earths, vital components for clean energy technologies and advanced electronics. The accord signalled Tokyo’s intent to deepen cooperation with Washington amid ongoing competition with China over resource control.

Both leaders hailed the signing as the beginning of what Trump described as the “golden age” of US–Japan relations.

How Did Takaichi Seek to Strengthen Ties with Washington? Takaichi, keen to cement a personal rapport with Donald Trump, presented him with former Japanese Prime Minister Abe’s golf putter, a golf bag signed by major champion Hideki Matsuyama, and a gold leaf golf ball.

In return, PM Takaichi announced that Japan would gift 250 cherry trees to Washington next year in honour of America’s 250th anniversary, along with fireworks from Akita Prefecture for US Independence Day celebrations.

“As a matter of fact, Prime Minister Abe often told me about your dynamic diplomacy,” she said in her opening remarks.

Donald Trump reciprocated warmly: “Anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there. We are an ally at the strongest level.”

What About Trade and Defence? Behind the pageantry lay tough negotiations. Trump has long pressed Japan to increase defence spending and buy more American-made vehicles. His familiar complaint — that US cars are too wide for Japan’s narrow streets — was met by Takaichi’s symbolic charm offensive, which included a Ford F-150 prominently displayed outside the palace.

Takaichi sought to temper Donald Trump’s demands by pledging to fast-track plans to raise defence spending to 2% of GDP, particularly to deter an increasingly assertive China.

What Comes Next in Trump’s Asia Tour? Following his meetings in Tokyo, Donald Trump is expected to address US troops aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked near Tokyo, before departing for South Korea, which is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Donald Trump's Japan visit comes amid signs of easing US–China tensions, as negotiators from both sides hinted at progress toward a new trade deal. However, analysts warn that details remain vague and that challenges — from rare earth exports to tariff disputes — continue to shadow any long-term resolution.

What Does the Meeting Mean for US–Japan Relations? For Trump and Takaichi, the meeting was as much about symbolism as substance. Trump’s praise for Takaichi and his repeated references to shared values served as a reminder of the continuity in U.S.–Japan ties — even amid changing global dynamics.

By pledging closer collaboration on critical minerals, defence, and investment, the two leaders sought to fortify one of the Indo-Pacific’s most enduring alliances.