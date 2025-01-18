Donald Trump inauguration LIVE: Ceremony to be held inside US Capitol due to severe cold
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:02 AM IST
Donald Trump inauguration LIVE: Republican Donald Trump is set to return to the White House as US President after his inauguration ceremony on January 20. He will take oath indoors due to dangerously cold temperatures on Monday.
Sharing the update on social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump said that he doesn't want to get people hurt due to an ‘Arctic blast sweeping the Country’.
"Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda," Trump added in his post.
