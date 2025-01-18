Hello User
Donald Trump inauguration LIVE: Ceremony to be held inside US Capitol due to severe cold

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:02 AM IST
Livemint

Donald Trump inauguration LIVE: US President elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony has been shifted to indoors at US Capitol after it was warned that the city will witness dangerously cold temperatures on Monday

Donald Trump inauguration LIVE: Republican leader will take oath inside US Capitol due to dangerously low temperatures.

Donald Trump inauguration LIVE: Republican Donald Trump is set to return to the White House as US President after his inauguration ceremony on January 20. He will take oath indoors due to dangerously cold temperatures on Monday.

Sharing the update on social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump said that he doesn't want to get people hurt due to an ‘Arctic blast sweeping the Country’. 

"Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda," Trump added in his post.

18 Jan 2025, 06:58 AM IST Donald Trump inauguration LIVE: Donald Trump inauguration ceremony shifted to indoor 

Donald Trump inauguration LIVE: Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony has been shifted to indoor due to severe cold.

