Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime. 10 updates4 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 06:15 AM IST
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, making him the first former US president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan. It is for the first time that a current or a former president will face criminal charges, jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×