Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan. It is for the first time that a current or a former president will face criminal charges, jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.

The Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating Trump in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election.

However, the jury has not announced the charges publicly yet. It has been filed under seal and will be announced in the coming days.

The Manhattan district attorney's office will reach out to Trump's attorneys to discuss his surrender to face an arraignment.

Here are 10 updates on Donald Trump's indictment:

1.Donald Trump was caught off guard by the grand jury's decision to indict him, according to media reports. While the ex-US President was bracing for an indictment last week.

2.Donald trump's attorney said that he was a victim of a "corrupt, and distorted version of the American justice system and history. He will be vindicated".

3.After being indicted by the Manhattan jury, Donald Trump said, "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history". The former US President added, "This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.

"The Democrats have lied, cheated, and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable — indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.

"Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done? The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever".

He also posted on his social media platform 'Truth Social' in all caps that indictment "is an attack on our country the likes of which has never been seen before. It is likewise a continuing attack on our once free and fair elections".

4.Stormy Daniels also tweet about Trump's indictment. Clark Brewster, Daniels' attorney tweeted, " The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law. #teamstormy".

The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law. #teamstormy — clark brewster (@cbrew1) March 30, 2023

5.Donald Trump's son Eric tweeted the indictment "is third world prosecutorial misconduct".

This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 30, 2023

6.How Donald Trump will appear for his arraignment? According to the US Marshals, Secret Service, and New York Police Department, all personnel at NYPD headquarters and support units will be in uniform.

7.Trump is likely to be arraigned early next week, defense attorney said.

8.Manhattan District Attorney has contacted former President Donald Trump's attorney to "coordinate his surrender" for arraignment on “a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal."

9.Trump has faced more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury, as per a report by cnn.com

10.The timing of the indictment appeared to come as a surprise to Trump campaign officials following news reports that criminal charges were likely weeks away. The former president was at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, on Thursday and had filmed an interview with a conservative commentator earlier in the day.

Trump, who famously riffed in 2016 that he “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody" and “wouldn’t lose voters," now faces a threat to his liberty in a borough where more than 75% of voters — many of them potential jurors — went against him in the last election.