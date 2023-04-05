Donald Trump indicted on 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Donald Trump indicted on 34 felony counts in hush money scheme6 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:29 AM IST
- The arraignment took place in a Manhattan courtroom and was a stunning spectacle for Trump, who faced prosecutors that bluntly accused him of criminal conduct.
Former US President Donald Trump faced a momentous court appearance on Tuesday, as he became the only ex-president to be charged with a crime. He was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment, which accused him of trying to conceal allegations of extramarital affairs during his first White House campaign.
