Donald Trump indicted on 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Trump, a former reality TV star, has been hyping that narrative to his political advantage, saying he raised more than $8 million in the days since the indictment on claims of a “witch hunt." His campaign released a fundraising request titled “My last email before arrest" and he has repeatedly assailed Bragg, egged on supporters to protest and claimed without evidence that the judge presiding over the case “hates me" — something his own lawyer has said is not true.