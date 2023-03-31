Donald Trump indictment and hush money investigation, explained

Donald Trump indictment and hush money investigation, explained7 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 05:55 AM IST
Donald Trump has become the first former US President who is indicted in a criminal case after a grand jury investigation. The case will play a key role in his US president campaign in 2024
Donald Trump has become the first former president to be indicted in a criminal case after a grand jury investigation into hush money payments made on his behalf during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×