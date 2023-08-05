Former US President Donald Trump's social media post could be taken as a threat to those involved in several of the criminal and civil cases arrayed against him, alerted US attorneys to a judge, reported Bloomberg .

On Friday afternoon, the former president wrote in all caps in a post on his Truth Social media platform, saying "If you go after me, I’m coming after you!"

Citing for a protective order, prosecutors in their request sought to prohibit Trump and his lawyers from publicly disclosing evidence they receive during the discovery process.

However, Trump's campaign said that the social media post was political speech and was a response not to the court case but to attack ads funded by super PACs.

Prosecutors added the recent request filed in Trump’s latest criminal case, which relates to his indictment on four counts related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Though Trump had pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday.

“If the defendant were to begin issuing public posts using details — or, for example, grand jury transcripts — obtained in discovery here, it could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case," Bloomberg quoted senior assistant special counsels Molly Gaston and Thomas Windom as writing.

It is to be known that Trump's post came a day after he was reminded by a magistrate judge during his arraignment that threatening or intimidating witnesses was a crime.

With agency inputs.