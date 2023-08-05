Donald Trump indictment: Prosecutors alert judge to ex-US President's ‘Coming After You!’ post1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 11:01 PM IST
Citing for a protective order, prosecutors in their request sought prohibiting Trump and his lawyers from publicly disclosing evidence they receive during the discovery process.
Former US President Donald Trump's social media post could be taken as a threat to those involved in several of the criminal and civil cases arrayed against him, alerted US attorneys to a judge, reported Bloomberg.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message