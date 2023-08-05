comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ News / World/  Donald Trump indictment: Prosecutors alert judge to ex-US President's ‘Coming After You!’ post
Back

Donald Trump indictment: Prosecutors alert judge to ex-US President's ‘Coming After You!’ post

 1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 11:01 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

Citing for a protective order, prosecutors in their request sought prohibiting Trump and his lawyers from publicly disclosing evidence they receive during the discovery process.

Former President Donald Trump dances as he leaves the stage after speaking at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. AP/PTI (AP)Premium
Former President Donald Trump dances as he leaves the stage after speaking at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. AP/PTI (AP)

Former US President Donald Trump's social media post could be taken as a threat to those involved in several of the criminal and civil cases arrayed against him, alerted US attorneys to a judge, reported Bloomberg.

On Friday afternoon, the former president wrote in all caps in a post on his Truth Social media platform, saying "If you go after me, I’m coming after you!"

Citing for a protective order, prosecutors in their request sought to prohibit Trump and his lawyers from publicly disclosing evidence they receive during the discovery process.

However, Trump's campaign said that the social media post was political speech and was a response not to the court case but to attack ads funded by super PACs.

Prosecutors added the recent request filed in Trump’s latest criminal case, which relates to his indictment on four counts related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Though Trump had pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday.

“If the defendant were to begin issuing public posts using details — or, for example, grand jury transcripts — obtained in discovery here, it could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case," Bloomberg quoted senior assistant special counsels Molly Gaston and Thomas Windom as writing.

It is to be known that Trump's post came a day after he was reminded by a magistrate judge during his arraignment that threatening or intimidating witnesses was a crime.

With agency inputs.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 11:01 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout