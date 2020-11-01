Donald Trump is a warrior; needs four more years as president: Ivanka Trump

Canfield: US President Donald Trump is a warrior and needs four more years in the White House, his daughter Ivanka Trump has said, asserting that he delivered more than his commitment to his countrymen.

Addressing a large crowd on Saturday in Ohio, which is a battleground State for the November 3 presidential election, Ivanka said Trump has taken the US in the right direction in the last four years, including undoing the wrongs of his predecessors and political leadership for the past several decades.

"Now more than ever America needs four more years of a warrior in the White House. My father fights so hard every single day for each of us. Now we have an opportunity to fight for him and fight for the future of this country," she said.

Trump, a Republican, is being challenged by his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the November 3 elections.

Ivanka, the elder daughter of President Trump, is also a senior presidential advisor at the White House and has been playing an important role on issues like women, children, youths, jobs and unemployment.

"With your help, your voice and your vote on November 3, we will win another historic victory and we will make America greater than ever before," she said.

Senator Robert Portman, who introduced Ivanka, described her as a superstar daughter of President Trump.

“When I came to Washington, I quickly learned why the political establishment worked so hard to keep our president out of office. In the swamp, it is easy for politicians to survive, if they silence their convictions and if they skip the hard fights," she said.

"I was shocked to see just how many of these major challenges were kept unsolved so that they can campaign on the same issue in the next election. It's really shocking. It happens all the time," she said.

Ivanka said the mission of Trump is to make America great again.

“Trump did not come to Washington to win the praise of the Beltway elites. Donald Trump came to Washington for one reason, one reason only to make America great again," she said.

Ivanka, along with her brother Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump and sister Tiffney, has been aggressively campaigning in the battleground States seeking votes for her father.

Like father and brother Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka has similar talking points, but connects with the audience very quickly, with short punch lines and interactive remarks.

On Saturday, she asked for young kids in Halloween costumes.

The moment she identified two young boys in the front rows dressed up in Halloween costumes, she asked them to join her on the stage.

She chatted with the two for a few minutes and praised their dress. Later in her speech, she told the audience that she celebrated her birthday a day earlier on the road.

The crowd immediately erupted in “Happy Birthday to You" song that lasted for about a minute.

In her speech that lasted for about 35 minutes, she recognised several local entrepreneurs who have brought manufacturing back to Ohio and she spent an equal amount of time interacting with the several hundred people who had come to listen to her speech.

“I'm sure there are some former Democrats here. I meet them across the country. Raise your hand… Look at that. The tent is growing," she said.

“The Democratic Party has a platform that lays out a plan to transform America into a socialist country," she asserted.

