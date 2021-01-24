Donald Trump is unlikely to get another Davos invite

The former US president, the star attraction of last January’s gathering of power-brokers in the Swiss Alps, is unlikely to be invited back, according to the World Economic Forum’s founder and executive chairman, Klaus Schwab. Asked by newspaper NZZ am Sonntag if he’d extend another offer, Schwab said: “I’d have to go into a quiet room and think about it. If I came out, the answer would probably be ‘no.’"

