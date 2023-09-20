Former United States President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr on 20 September said his X (earlier Twitter) account was hacked and sending a series of offensive tweets, reported New York Post.

The tweets included one falsely announcing the death of his father, Donald Trump.

“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024," read the first message from Don Jr.’s account, that was posted at 8.25 am.

Later at 8.46 am, more than 20 minutes after the fake death announcement, the 77-year-old former president sent an unrelated message on his own X rival, Truth Social, proving he was still alive.

Following this, a series of hacked messages quickly followed on Don Jr.’s account, one of which included a an inflammatory one saying that “North Korea is about to get smoked."

Another tweet popped up saying had “some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein," which is four years after the pedophile died in a Manhattan lockup.

The tweets have now been deleted before 9 am and the account has been restored.

The report added that the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.