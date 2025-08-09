Donald Trump Jr shares bizarre meme of his father, Instagram is confused

Donald Trump Jr recently shared a photoshopped image of his father, US President Donald Trump, throwing a green sex toy onto a WNBA court from the White House roof during a live game. The meme, emerging amid a strange wave of sex toys being thrown onto WNBA courts, sparked a wave of mixed reactions across social media platforms.

Advertisement

The post was captioned simply, “Posted without further comment,” alongside several laughing emojis.

Instagram divided over the post Reactions to the meme were sharply divided. While some users found it hilarious, dubbing Trump Jr’s Instagram account “the greatest ever,” others slammed it as disrespectful and immature. One critic commented, “I’m Don Trump Sr for for life but this kind of stuff is classless it and it screams “my daddy is the president and I don’t know to act.”

Advertisement

The third user was blunt, stating, “No funny at all … I’m looking at the comments seriously, do you honestly think this is funny and this is America is back?"

“I don’t understand. I know it’s a supposed joke but the President throwing a green d*ldo at young female basketball players is funny how?,” the fourth user asked on Instagram.

The fifth wrote, “Like seriously, were you high when you posted this … sober up yet? Please take this down it’s stupid !”

The strange trend behind sex toys at WNBA Games USA Today has linked the unusual trend of sex toys being thrown onto WNBA courts to a cryptocurrency group called Green Dildo Coin. The group’s spokesperson told reporters that the stunt is not meant to disrespect women’s sports but is part of a campaign to promote their memecoin, which aims to challenge the “toxic” culture within the crypto community.

Advertisement