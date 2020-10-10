Donald Trump Jr. to hit campaign trail after covid quarantine

Donald Trump Jr., who self-quarantined after traveling with people who later tested positive for the coronavirus, is planning to take part in 26 campaign events next week on behalf of his father, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The younger Trump flew on Air Force One to last week’s debate in Cleveland with President Donald Trump; first lady Melania Trump; spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany; Hope Hicks, a top White House adviser; Nicholas Luna, Trump’s personal assistant, and campaign manager Bill Stepien; all of whom later were found to have contracted the virus. He stayed home from last Friday until Tuesday, the person said.

The younger Trump flew on Air Force One to last week's debate in Cleveland with President Donald Trump; first lady Melania Trump; spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany; Hope Hicks, a top White House adviser; Nicholas Luna, Trump's personal assistant, and campaign manager Bill Stepien; all of whom later were found to have contracted the virus. He stayed home from last Friday until Tuesday, the person said.

He has since tested negative three times, according to the person, who was granted anonymity to discuss his schedule.

Among the events is a bus tour in Florida where the president’s eldest son will be joined by the mixed martial arts fighter Jorge Masvidal and Max Alvarez, the Cuban-American businessman who gave a speech at the Republican National Convention.

Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, will meet the tour in Miami, the person said.

Throughout the Trump presidency, the younger Trump has often acted as a surrogate for his father, leading to speculation that he might enter politics himself one day.

