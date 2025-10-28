Donald Trump lands second Nobel Peace Prize nomination during Asia week — this time from Japan

Sanae Takaichi, Japan's first woman prime minister, lauded Donald Trump's involvement in mediating conflicts and will nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize, the White House said. It’s the US President’s second Nobel Peace Prize nomination in just a week — coming only days after Cambodia announced its own.

Japan's new premier Sanae Takaichi lavished US leader Donald Trump with praise and vows of a "golden age of ties" on his visit to Tokyo Tuesday, before inking a deal with Washington aimed at securing critical minerals.

Why did Japan nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize? At a meeting in Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace, Takaichi commended Trump for his diplomatic interventions, particularly in Asia and the Middle East.

“Mr. President succeeded in securing a ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia... also, the deal you have recently achieved in the Middle East is an unprecedented, historic achievement,” Takaichi said.

Her remarks echoed Trump’s self-styled image as the “President of Peace”, a phrase he frequently uses to describe his claims of having resolved or mediated conflicts in regions including Gaza, Thailand and Cambodia, and between India and Pakistan.

Although Trump did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize this year, his campaign for the accolade has gathered momentum, with formal nominations from Israel, Pakistan, Cambodia, Thailand — and now Japan.

How did Cambodia show support? During Trump’s earlier stop in Kuala Lumpur, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet reiterated his decision to nominate Trump, citing his “unwavering dedication” to peace.

“Recognising your unwavering dedication and resolute efforts to promote peace, not only between Cambodia and Thailand but also among other nations, and reflecting the gratitude of the Cambodian peoples, I have nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Hun said in Malaysia.

Which countries have nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize? Trump’s growing list of international nominations underscores his continued diplomatic influence — and the admiration he commands among certain world leaders.

Beyond Japan, the US President has received formal nominations from:

Cambodia, for mediating peace between Thailand and Cambodia

Israel and Pakistan, for regional stabilisation efforts

Thailand, for supporting cross-border diplomacy

Similarly, Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema credited Trump for “bringing peace back to a region where that was never possible.”

What did Trump and Takaichi agree on in Tokyo? In addition to the symbolic nomination, Trump and Takaichi signed a bilateral deal on critical minerals and rare earths, a strategic move aimed at reducing dependency on China and strengthening supply chains for advanced technologies.

According to Japan’s Kyodo News, the agreement emphasises joint cooperation to secure rare earth supplies — a critical area in which China currently dominates global production.

Takaichi pledged to build what she called a “new golden era” of U.S.–Japan relations, declaring that the alliance had become “the greatest alliance in the world.”

“I have always had a great love of Japan and a great respect of Japan,” Trump said during their talks. “I will say that this will be a relationship that will be stronger than ever before. Any time you have any question, any doubt, anything you want, any favours you need, anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there.”

What’s next on Trump’s Asia tour? Donald Trump began his Asia tour in Malaysia, where he attended the ASEAN Summit and brokered a peace deal between Thailand and Cambodia.