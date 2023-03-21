Former US President Donald Trump may be indicted for allegedly covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign. If indicted, he will be the first US president to face criminal charges. The possibility of an indictment could also affect his chances for the 2024 presidential elections.

Meanwhile, security has been increased in New York City, where preparations are underway for potential protests and violence. Questions remain about whether Trump will be handcuffed if indicted. Here's all you need to know

What’s the case all about?

The possible indictment of former US President Donald Trump stems from his alleged involvement in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with him in 2006.

Trump's team, including his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, reportedly paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet during the 2016 presidential campaign. However, the payment was recorded as legal fees, which prosecutors claim amounts to falsifying business records and may violate campaign finance laws. While covering up a crime by falsifying records is a felony, past attempts to charge politicians for similar offenses have failed.

According to a former financial prosecutor for the New York City district attorney, this case will be challenging to try. The allegation against Trump would be a misdemeanor, a less serious criminal offense, in New York.

When is Trump getting arrested?

Speculation regarding the possible arrest of Donald Trump should not be taken as factual until confirmed by official sources. While Trump claimed on his social media platform that he would be arrested on a certain day, his legal team later suggested he had no specific knowledge of such an event.

Only New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who established the grand jury to investigate whether there is sufficient evidence to pursue prosecution, knows if and when an indictment will be announced. It is crucial to remember that individuals are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

Will this affect Trump’s 2024 run?

Legal experts have stated that there are no constitutional restrictions barring people from becoming president if they have been indicted. If former President Donald Trump were to be indicted, it could potentially aid him by compounding support from his loyal followers, who may see it as evidence of his "war with the swamp". The indictment could also boost his visibility and create an aura of martyrdom that he craves.

However, it may cause some Republican leaders to reconsider their support for him and harm his chances in the primaries. Despite this, some political experts believe that the indictment would have an energizing effect on Trump and not lead to any negative consequences. It is noteworthy that in the past, an indictment of this nature may have seemed like a big deal, but now it may not have any significant impact on Trump's political career.