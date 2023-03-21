Donald Trump likely to be arrested today. What are the charges and what can happen next?2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 05:25 PM IST
If indicted, Donald Trump will be the first US president to face criminal charges
Former US President Donald Trump may be indicted for allegedly covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign. If indicted, he will be the first US president to face criminal charges. The possibility of an indictment could also affect his chances for the 2024 presidential elections.
