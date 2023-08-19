Donald Trump likely to surrender next week in Georgia indictment case: Report2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump to surrender to Fulton County jail next week in connection with efforts to overturn 2020 election results in Georgia.
The former United States President Donald Trump is likely to surrender by end of next week in connection with the efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, CNN has reported citing a senior law enforcement official.
