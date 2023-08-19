Donald Trump likely to surrender next week in Georgia indictment case: Report

Former US President Donald Trump to surrender to Fulton County jail next week in connection with efforts to overturn 2020 election results in Georgia.

The former United States President Donald Trump is likely to surrender by end of next week in connection with the efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, CNN has reported citing a senior law enforcement official.

As per the report, the former US president will likely to surrender on 24 or 25 August to the Fulton County jail. The Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had set the date August 25 as a deadline for his surrender.

Earlier on Monday, Donald Trump and several allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday, accused of scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. It's the fourth criminal case to be brought against the former president and the second to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had launched the investigation into Trump and his associates nearly two years ago, New York Post has reported.

The reports of his expected surrender in Georgia also comes the same week as the first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle. The Former US President plans to skip the first Republican primary debate next week and instead sit for an online interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

Trump has for months suggested that he would likely pass on Wednesday night's debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, arguing that it did not make sense to give others a change to attack him given his sizeable lead among Republicans in national polls.

Earlier on 16 August, the 77 year old Republican claimed that he would produce an “irrefutable" report that “should" lead to all charges against him getting dropped, New York Post reported. Right after the indictment, Trump denounced the ruling and called the situation a “total shutdown of democracy".

He is also charged in three other criminal cases — in Manhattan, Miami, and Washington, DC — while facing 91 counts and potential prison sentences adding up to 712 years and 6 months, as per the New York Post.

Meanwhile, the eighteen alleged co-conspirators were indicted along with Trump in the Georgia case, including his lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Kenneth Chesebro, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and the former president’s 2020 Election Day director of operations Michael Roman.

(With inputs from agencies)

