Donald Trump loses immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit

The US Justice Department has reversed its stance on Donald Trump's immunity in E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit, clearing the way for the case to proceed to trial in January. Trump had previously denied Carroll's accusation of sexual assault and claimed immunity as the president. However, the department's change in position removes a legal obstacle for Carroll, who sued Trump for defamation based on his statements denying her allegation of rape decades earlier, that he didn’t know her, and that she wasn’t his “type."

