Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday said that the president has "mild symptoms" after testing positive for Covid-19 and is “very energetic".

"The president and the First Lady tested positive for Covid-19," he told CNN. "They remain in good spirits.

"The president does have mild symptoms and, as we look to try to make sure that not only his health and safety and welfare is good, we continue to look at that for all of the American people."

Trump said early Friday that he has tested positive along with his wife and one of his closest aides, throwing his campaign into deeper disarray just one month before the election.

Meadows said he himself has tested negative, along with other close Trump aides including his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“The American people can rest assured that we have a president that is not only on the job, will remain on the job," Meadows told reporters, without wearing a mask. “I’m optimistic that he’ll have a very quick and speedy recovery."

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said he’s tested negative for the coronavirus, joining Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in avoiding Covid-19 so far.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a fresh stimulus package this week have yet to break the impasse that’s persisted for months, said things might change in the wake of Trump’s infection.

“This kind of changes the dynamic," Pelosi said on MSNBC Friday. She has criticized the Trump administration for paying insufficient attention to containing the coronavirus and she said the current situation may change the White House stance on pandemic relief.

“Maybe this will be the moment where people will say, OK, masks, sanitation, treatment," she said. “It might be a learning experience," she said of the news. The speaker said she was tested Friday morning, and awaits the results.

Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, sent their good wishes to Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for coronavirus.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden tweeted.

Biden and Trump faced off in a debate Tuesday night. Biden has criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris tweeted wishes for a “speedy recovery."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- among the global leaders who has governed from home while in isolation during the pandemic -- said he hoped Trump would get well soon and “have a full recovery from this virus."

Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, tested negative Friday for coronavirus, according to his aide Devin O’Malley.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," O’Malley tweeted.

