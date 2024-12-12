Time Magazine named Donald Trump its Person of the Year for the second time, recognizing his significant political impact and historic comeback following his election victory over Kamala Harris on November 5.

The magazine said in a statement, "For marshaling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America's role in the world, Donald Trump is Time's 2024 - Person of the Year."

Trump, who beat Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election, adorns the title's cover this week sporting his distinctive red tie and striking a pensive pose.

Sam Jacobs, Time's editor in chief, announced on NBC's “Today” show said Trump was someone who “for better or for worse, had the most influence on the news in 2024.”

“This is someone who made an historic comeback, who reshaped the American presidency and who’s reordering American politics," Jacobs said. "It’s hard to argue with the fact that the person who’s moving into the Oval Office is the most influential person in news."

He added that “there’s always a hot debate” at the magazine over the honor, "although I have to admit that this year was an easier decision than years past.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with the magazine published Thursday, Trump said, “I called it ‘72 Days of Fury’. We hit the nerve of the country. The country was angry.”