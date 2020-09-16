Donald Trump nears decision on Oracle-TikTok bid after security review

Bytedance has been working with Cfius since October 2019 on addressing the committee’s concerns, according to a person familiar with the matter, and for months has been trying to separate somewhat from China, including hiring a new CEO and giving autonomy to U.S. executives for the app’s bug fixes and product changes. The company had already began moving data and content moderation to the U.S., where it stores its data with firms like Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, with backup servers in Singapore. If Cfius accepts these remedies, it could allow Bytedance to keep control of one of its prized assets, the person said.