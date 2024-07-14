Donald Trump ‘assassination’ bid: Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman; top leaders react to shooting at US Presidential candidate

Top business leaders expressed shock over the assassination attempt on US Presidential candidate Donald Trump at an election rally in Pennsylvania where one bystander was killed and two others are critically injured.

Amazon founder and Executive Chair Jeff Bezos took to X and wrote, Taking to X, “Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight. So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families.”

Tim Cook said, “I pray for President Trump’s rapid recovery. My thoughts are with him, the other victims and the Trump family. I strongly condemn this violence.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also expressed his concern and sent well wishes to President Trump for a speedy recovery. He wrote, “I’m wishing President Trump a speedy recovery. I’m shocked by today’s shooting and loss of life. Political violence is intolerable and we must all come together to strongly oppose it.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed relief and stated, "Very glad President Trump is safe," in response to the news of the assassination attempt.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also sent his best wishes and said, “There is simply no place for any type of violence in our society. Sending my best wishes to President Trump for a speedy recovery and to all those impacted by today’s horrific event.”

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff added, “A full and speedy recovery to President Trump. May his body be healed, his mind be soothed, and his soul be comforted. May he be blessed with strength and courage, and return to health soon. There is no room in our country for political violence.”

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said that he is horrified by the political violence on the former President. He said, I’m thankful President Trump wasn’t seriously injured. My thoughts are with him and his family.”