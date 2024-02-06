Donald Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 Capitol attack case: US appeals court
A US Court of appeals on Tuesday ruled that former US President Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution in the 2020 Capitol attack case, in which he is accused of attempting to overturn the results of the US Presidential Elections 2020. The ruling comes amid a heated election campaign for the US Presidential Elections 2024, where Donald Trump is expected to go in for a rematch with sitting President Joe Biden.