‘New York is most corrupt, stop lawfare’: Donald Trump sets eyes on NY judiciary over cases against him

US President Donald Trump criticised the New York judiciary over cases against him in a new post on the social media platform TRUTH on Tuesday. "New York is the most corrupt State in the Union…We need great Judges and Politicians to help fix New York, and to stop the kind of Lawfare that was launched against me..," he wrote.

In the post, Trump pinned the blame on a judge for his "false valuation" of his Mar-a-Lago estate at $18 million, when Trump feels it is worth "perhaps 100 times" that amount.

Refering to cases against him, Trump said, “…...from falsely valuing Mar-a-Lago at $18 Million Dollars, when it is worth, perhaps, 100 times that amount (The corrupt judge was replaced by another judge, only to be immediately put back on the case when the Democrat political leaders found out that a change of judges was made. It has become a great embarrassment for the New York Judicial System!), to a woman that I had no idea who she was, making a FAKE and ridiculous accusation, to a “case” that was made up by a corrupt and highly conflicted Judge in order to criminally attack me for political purposes.”

“Hopefully, Justice Will Prevail as these cases wind their way through the Appellate System. MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN!,” Trump posted.

What's Mar-a-Lago's actual worth The worth of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's Palm Beach property, was discussed amid civil fraud trial against Trump in 2023. BBC had then reported that “it's the magic number no-one can agree on, from a tax assessment of $18m (£14.3m) to a courtroom witness saying it would sell for more than $1bn (£797m).”

As per the report, Trump, his two adult sons and the Trump Organization were accused of bloating the value of assets - which also include properties such as Trump Tower and various golf resorts - to the tune of $2 billion so they could get better deals on interest rates for loans.

The civil case was brought by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James against Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.