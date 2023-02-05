Trump of the Tropics: Exiled Bolsonaro's reality now includes solo KFC dates
- The former president of Brazil ran off to US in December 2022, few days before Brazilian residents stormed government buildings in Brasilia in an attempt to overturn the election victory of his rival, leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro's refuge in a small Florida twon in United States is a classic example of from riches to rags, albeit in terms of power and popularity. While Bolsonaro's power and politics is a discourse in itself, the narrative of today is a peculiar exile that went from a presidential palace in Brazil to a KFC in Florida.
