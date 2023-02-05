Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro's refuge in a small Florida twon in United States is a classic example of from riches to rags, albeit in terms of power and popularity. While Bolsonaro's power and politics is a discourse in itself, the narrative of today is a peculiar exile that went from a presidential palace in Brazil to a KFC in Florida.

Bolsonaro at a time governed the largest Latin American country-Brazil, that had a population of 214 million. The 67-year-old far right leader is now living in a quaint town in Florida, US.

The former president of Brazil ran off to US in December 2022, few days before Brazilian residents stormed government buildings in Brasilia in an attempt to overturn the election victory of his rival, leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Reminding on of the the 2021 United States Capitol attack, and the 2022 Sri Lankan protests, the supporters of Bolsonaro, just like the supporters of Trump stormed government building after their leader was defeated in general elections.

However, Bolsonaro has denied allegations of his involvement in the government building attack by his supporters.

Where is Bolsonaro now?

From the lavish presidential palace, Bolsonaro, a political soulmate of former US president Donald Trump, went on to live in a small community of nearly identical houses near the Disney World resort.

In his first six weeks in the United States, Bolsonaro has kept a low profile, staying at the Orlando home of Brazilian former martial arts champion Jose Aldo, making a trip to a local supermarket and being photographed eating fried chicken alone at a KFC fast-food restaurant.

On Friday, the man who until recently commanded huge crowds in his home country, spoke to some 400 supporters during an event organized by the American conservative organization Turning Point USA at the Trump National hotel in the city of Doral, near Miami.

What is next for Bolsonaro?

Bolsonaro faces an uncertain future.

After publicly declaring his intention to return to Brazil at the end of January, Bolsonaro earlier this week applied for a new visa to be able to stay in the United States for six more months.

And one of his sons, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, suggested last week that the former president had no return date. "It may be tomorrow, or six months from now, or he may never come back," he told reporters.

On Tuesday, at the Orlando restaurant, Bolsonaro nevertheless promised to "remain active in Brazilian politics." He didn't elaborate.

Now it remains to be seen whether Bolsonaro maintains a low profile or whether he tries to boost his standing in the United States.

(With inputs from AFP)