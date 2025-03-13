US President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his fixation to annex the resource-rich Greenland from Denmark in the name of "international security."

“I think it will happen,” Trump told reporters at the White House alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, when asked about his vision for the annexation, suggesting that the NATO chief could be ‘very instrumental’ in the move.

"You know Mark, we need that for international security... we have a lot of our favorite players cruising around the coast and we have to be careful," Trump said, apparently hinting at the increasing Chinese and Russian interest in the Arctic region.

Trump's fixation to take over Greenland, abundant in natural resources, has drawn global attention, and has not ruled out using force to acquire territory. He has also shown similar interest in Ukraine, particularly for its rare-earth minerals.

Rutte refused to take any question on Greenland becoming part of the US, saying: "I don't want to drag NATO in that."

However, agreeing with Trump he said "when it comes to the high north and the Arctic, you are totally right."

"The Chinese are now using these routes. We know that the Russians are rearming. We know we have lack of icebreakers. So the fact that the seven -- outside Russia -- seven Arctic countries working together on this under US leadership is very important to make sure that that region, that part of the world stays safe," Rutte noted.

Greenland's New Government's Stance Soon after winning the elections, Greenland's centre-right Democrats strategized building a coalition government that could set out a path to independence for the autonomous Danish territory coveted by the US President.

All the political parties, and the majority of the island's 57,000 inhabitants, back independence. However, they don't agree much on how quickly the process should go.

Greenland depends heavily on its fisheries sector, which accounts for almost all of its exports, and annual Danish subsidies of more than $565 million, equivalent to a fifth of its GDP.