Business News/ News / World/  Justin Trudeau's resignation: Donald Trump reiterates call for Canada to be the 51st US state: ‘What a great nation…’

Livemint

US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday used Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement of his plan to step down to reiterate his stance that Canada becomes the 51st state of the US.

US President-elect Donald Trump commented on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation and reiterated his call for Canada to join the US as its 51st state.

The soon to be US President took to Truth Social and wrote, "Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned. If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!"

