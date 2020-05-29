Donald Trump’s order may expedite social media regulations in India

The need for greater regulation of social media companies in India, however, stems from concerns that they are not doing enough to curb the misuse of their platforms. Short-video app TikTok was accused of promoting pornography among teens and temporarily banned from app stores following a Madras high court order. WhatsApp was slammed for failing to curb fake messages that led to several mob lynchings in 2018, as well as for the Pegasus spyware attack. Twitter has been criticized over the spread of hate speech.