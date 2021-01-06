Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Donald Trump orders ban on WeChat Pay and other 'Chinese' apps
A file photo showing the logo of mobile messaging service WeChat.

Donald Trump orders ban on WeChat Pay and other 'Chinese' apps

1 min read . 06:53 AM IST AFP

  • The executive order is to take effect in 45 days, just weeks after Trump is replaced in the White House by President-elect Joe Biden
  • The move by Trump comes after previous executive orders aimed at banning TikTok were derailed by court rulings indicating Trump overstepped his legal authority

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered a ban on Alipay, WeChat Pay and other apps linked to Chinese companies, saying they could route user information to the government in Beijing.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered a ban on Alipay, WeChat Pay and other apps linked to Chinese companies, saying they could route user information to the government in Beijing.

The executive order is to take effect in 45 days, just weeks after Trump is replaced in the White House by President-elect Joe Biden.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'UK' coronavirus variant detected in 41 Countries/Territories: WHO

1 min read . 07:30 AM IST

World economy faces debt doom loop, more inequity post pandemic

3 min read . 07:16 AM IST

Covid-19 vaccination voluntary, both doses important: AIIMS Director Guleria

3 min read . 07:07 AM IST

Schools, colleges to reopen in Rajasthan from 18 January

1 min read . 06:54 AM IST

The executive order is to take effect in 45 days, just weeks after Trump is replaced in the White House by President-elect Joe Biden.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'UK' coronavirus variant detected in 41 Countries/Territories: WHO

1 min read . 07:30 AM IST

World economy faces debt doom loop, more inequity post pandemic

3 min read . 07:16 AM IST

Covid-19 vaccination voluntary, both doses important: AIIMS Director Guleria

3 min read . 07:07 AM IST

Schools, colleges to reopen in Rajasthan from 18 January

1 min read . 06:54 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online

A senior administration official said the order and its implementation has not been discussed with the "potential incoming Biden administration."

The move by Trump comes after previous executive orders aimed at banning TikTok, which is owned by China-based ByteDance, were derailed by court rulings indicating Trump overstepped his legal authority.

The apps targeted by the new ban were chosen because of the extremely high number of downloads, which meant tens of millions of users could be at risk of having their data harnessed, according to the administration official.

"We are trying to articulate to the world and take steps to stop the encroachment of China's big data strategy -- photos, text messages, phone calls to parents -- from being fed into this mass tool for global oppression," the official said.

Trump's order calls for the secretary of commerce to review and assess what further apps should be included in the ban.

It specifically named Alipay, CamScanner, QQ Wallet, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate, WeChat Pay and WPS Office.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.