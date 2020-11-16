Subscribe
Home >News >World >Donald Trump plans last-minute China crackdown to trip up Joe Biden: Report
US President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia,

Donald Trump plans last-minute China crackdown to trip up Joe Biden: Report

1 min read . 05:17 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Trump may announce sanctions or trade restrictions against more Chinese companies, government entities or officials. according to the report
  • Tougher moves against China have been expected in the waning weeks of Trump’s administration

President Donald Trump plans several new hard-line moves against China in the remaining weeks of his term, Axios reported, citing senior administration officials they didn’t identify.

Trump may announce sanctions or trade restrictions against more Chinese companies, government entities or officials, citing human rights violations or threats to U.S. national security, according to the report.

John Ullyot, a spokesman for the National Security Council, told Axios that the actions would be framed in such as way as to be “politically suicidal" to reverse, absent a major policy shift by Beijing.

Tougher moves against China have been expected in the waning weeks of Trump’s administration.

Raymond James Financial Inc. analyst Ed Mills wrote in a note published Friday that the financial services firm is bracing for additional executive orders on hard-line positions, made in ways that may be difficult to reverse under a Biden administration.

That assessment followed Trump’s executive order on Thursday barring American investments in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the military.

The order prohibits investment firms and pension funds from buying and selling shares of 20 Chinese companies designated by the Pentagon as having military ties in June, as well as an additional 11 companies added in August, Axios reported. It said administration officials are discussing an expansion of that list.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

