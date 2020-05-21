Donald Trump points finger at China’s Xi Jinping, escalating fight over virus

President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against China, suggesting that leader Xi Jinping is behind a “disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe."

China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I came along! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020





“It all comes from the top," Trump said in a series of tweets on Wednesday night. He added that China was “desperate" to have former Vice President Joe Biden win the presidential race.

....It all comes from the top. They could have easily stopped the plague, but they didn’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

While Trump has often blamed China for failing to prevent a pandemic now ravaging the global economy, he has been careful to maintain that his relationship with Xi remains strong. China’s foreign ministry has regularly fired back with similar charges, saying the Trump administration was looking to obscure the facts around the virus to deflect from its own shortcomings.

Trump and other Republicans have been ratcheting up efforts to paint China as the villain, as the U.S. economy drifts into recession and the president’s handling of the crisis jeopardizes the party’s grip on the government. China has denied Trump’s claims that it was trying to damage his chances at re-election in November.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

