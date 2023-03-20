Donald Trump predicts arrest - Can he still run for president if indicted?2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 04:49 AM IST
Many believe that the possibility of Donald Trump being charged for allegedly covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign is garnering sympathy for the Republican former president.
US President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that he would be arrested within a few days. As a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women, the Republican leader issued an extraordinary call for his supporters. But as many party leaders rally to his side, it is pertinent to note that arrest or even indictment would technically have no bearing on his upcoming Presidential run.
