Donald Trump Prepares to Surrender in Hush-Money Case

Mr. Trump, who is running for a second term in the White House, has called the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg politically motivated and has said a fair trial in this largely Democratic city of 8.5 million people would be impossible. Mr. Trump grew up in New York and from his perch on the 26th floor of Trump Tower sought to embellish his reputation as a highly successful billionaire developer. These days, Mr. Trump spends most of his time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., and rarely visits New York, where the former Republican president is shunned more than he is embraced.