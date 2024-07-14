Donald Trump latest news: A photo by New York Times photographer Doug Mills shows the bullet flying just past Trump’s head, when a shooter attempted to assassinate him during Trump’s election rally in Pennsylvania. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reports state that Trump rally shooting is currently being investigated as an attempt to assassination. The former U.S president, who was seen with blood on his right ear, was rushed by Secret Service agents who quickly jumped on him after the shots were heard.

In the photo captured by Doug Mills, the bullet can be seen whizzing past Trump's ear. The attacker was later shot down by Secret Service agents.

The former U.S. president said that the bullet pierced the "upper part" of his right ear, reported the BBC. Earlier, Trump's spokesperson said he was "fine" and was receiving treatment.

Talking to the BBC, one of the witnesses, Greg claimed that he had seen the shooter position himself on the roof of a building near the event grounds. Armed with a rifle, the shooter crawled up the building, around 50 feet away from where Greg was standing.

"The guy crawled up the building 50 feet from us. He had a rifle," Greg told the BBC.

The current U.S president, Joe Biden, also condemned the act and said, "there is no place for this kind of violence in America". He also expressed his gratefulness to the Secret Service for getting Trump to safety. He called on America as a nation to condemn the attack, on X.

The attack comes amid a crucial political timeline: just four months from the presidential elections and days before Trump is to be officially named the Republican nominee at his party's convention. While agents tried to gaurd the president, some shouts about warning Trump to get off the stage could also be heard.

