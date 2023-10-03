‘Donald Trump reaped over $100 million through fraud’: New York lawyer
Donald Trump attacked New York's attorney general and the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial as it began on Monday, with a state lawyer accusing the former president of generating more than $100 million by lying about his real estate empire.
Former US President Donald Trump attacked New York's attorney general and the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial as it began on Monday. A state lawyer accused Trump of generating more than $100 million by lying about his real estate empire.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message