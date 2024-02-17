Donald Trump remains silent on Alexei Navalny's death; Nikki Haley says ‘he would encourage Putin to…’
Former US President Donald Trump remains silent on Navalny's death report, while his campaign statement does not mention Navalny or Putin.
Former US President Donald Trump remained silent on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death report on Friday, rather his campaign referred a reporter to a statement that made no mention of Navalny or Vladimir Putin.
Trump has praised Putin on and off for years, calling the Russian leader a "genius" in 2022 for his decision to invade neighboring Ukraine, igniting a war that is still raging.
The 47-year-old lawyer rose to prominence more than a decade ago by speaking publicly about what he said was the vast corruption and opulence among the "crooks and thieves" who ran Putin's Russia.
Many Western leaders accused the Kremlin of murder regarding Navalny. They produced no evidence, but Putin's enemies have a history of dying under opaque circumstances.
Haley's remarks came as she has ratcheted up her criticism of Trump, in a bid to eat into the former president's overwhelming lead in all national and state-level primary polls.
(With inputs from agencies)
