Former US President Donald Trump remained silent on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death report on Friday, rather his campaign referred a reporter to a statement that made no mention of Navalny or Vladimir Putin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on Social Truth, Trump said, “America is no longer respected because we have an incompetent president who is weak and doesn’t understand what the World is thinking. I am the only one who can bring Peace, Prosperity, and Stability like I did during my first term."

Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley slammed Donald Trump for maintaining an amiable relationship with Vladimir Putin and remained silent after Russian officials said opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in a prison colony on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Donald Trump continues to side with Vladimir Putin - a man who kills his political opponents, holds American journalists hostage, and has never hidden his desire to destroy America," Haley said in an official statement.

In a separate post on X (formerly Twitter), Haley wrote, “Putin murdered his political opponent and Trump hasn’t said a word after he said he would encourage Putin to invade our allies. He has, however, posted 20+ times on social media about his legal drama and fake polls."

Trump has praised Putin on and off for years, calling the Russian leader a "genius" in 2022 for his decision to invade neighboring Ukraine, igniting a war that is still raging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 47-year-old lawyer rose to prominence more than a decade ago by speaking publicly about what he said was the vast corruption and opulence among the "crooks and thieves" who ran Putin's Russia.

Many Western leaders accused the Kremlin of murder regarding Navalny. They produced no evidence, but Putin's enemies have a history of dying under opaque circumstances.

Haley's remarks came as she has ratcheted up her criticism of Trump, in a bid to eat into the former president's overwhelming lead in all national and state-level primary polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

