Donald Trump in ’foul mood’ uses slangs for Kamala Harris in private: Report

US Presidential polls 2024: Donald Trump, the former US President and Republican Presidential nominee, reportedly used foul language in private to refer to Vice President Kamala Harris, the The New York Times reported quoting two insiders.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published11 Aug 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Donald Trump, the Republican Presidential nominee and former US President, speaking at a campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana on August 9.
Donald Trump, the Republican Presidential nominee and former US President, speaking at a campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana on August 9.(REUTERS)

Donald Trump, the Republican Presidential nominee and former US President, has reportedly been in a “foul mood" over the past few weeks and called the Democratic Party candidate Vice President Kamala Harris a “b****" on several occasions privately, reported The New York Times. These remarks come ahead of the November 5 US Presidential elections this year.

Two insiders claimed to have heard the Republican Presidential candidate make these remarks on different occasions. However, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung denied these allegations and said, “That is not language President Trump has used to describe Kamala" and it’s “not how the campaign would characterise her,” The New York Times reported.

Also Read | Harris Leads Trump in Three Swing States in NYT-Siena Poll

In another incident, reported from a recent Trump rally in Montana, which marks the first after Kamala Harris was officially declared as the Democratic Party nominee and Tim Walz was announced as her Vice-Presidential choice.

Also Read | Prince Harry Meghan Markle ‘eager to mend’ ties with Royals because of Trump?

At the event, the former US President charged at Kamala Harris with a slew of remarks ranging from “dumb" and “incompetent" to “low IQ." He further went on to question the public whether they were even familiar with the US Vice President's last name. “If you ask people, do you know what her last name is, nobody has any idea what it is. Harris. It’s like Harris," Donald Trump said.

Also Read | Barron Trump’s friend: ‘Donald has biggest heart, asked me 5 times if…’

In a social media post on platform Truth Social, Donald Trump stated, “Kamala is not just dangerously liberal, she is also grossly incompetent and low-IQ.”

Also read: ’Well, she’s a woman…’: Trump questions Kamala Harris’ intelligence, insists he attracted ’bigger crowds’ at rallies

Also Read | US Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s plane makes emergency landing

Moreover, Donald Trump has been the centre of controversy for past remarks that have been making headlines since the latest ones surfaced. The Republican candidate made crude comments about women in the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape in addition to a statement about moving on a woman “like a bitch." Furthermore, in a 2006 interview, Trump expressed that he wished then-United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to be “a bitch", according to a report from the New York Daily News.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 01:13 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldDonald Trump in ’foul mood’ uses slangs for Kamala Harris in private: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,544.00697.00
      Chennai
      71,753.00906.00
      Delhi
      71,405.00418.00
      Kolkata
      71,126.00-766.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue