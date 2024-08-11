Donald Trump in ’foul mood’ uses slangs for Kamala Harris in private: Report

Donald Trump, the Republican Presidential nominee and former US President, has reportedly been in a “foul mood" over the past few weeks and called the Democratic Party candidate Vice President Kamala Harris a “b****" on several occasions privately, reported The New York Times. These remarks come ahead of the November 5 US Presidential elections this year.

Two insiders claimed to have heard the Republican Presidential candidate make these remarks on different occasions. However, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung denied these allegations and said, “That is not language President Trump has used to describe Kamala" and it’s “not how the campaign would characterise her,” The New York Times reported.

In another incident, reported from a recent Trump rally in Montana, which marks the first after Kamala Harris was officially declared as the Democratic Party nominee and Tim Walz was announced as her Vice-Presidential choice.

At the event, the former US President charged at Kamala Harris with a slew of remarks ranging from “dumb" and “incompetent" to “low IQ." He further went on to question the public whether they were even familiar with the US Vice President's last name. “If you ask people, do you know what her last name is, nobody has any idea what it is. Harris. It’s like Harris," Donald Trump said.

In a social media post on platform Truth Social, Donald Trump stated, “Kamala is not just dangerously liberal, she is also grossly incompetent and low-IQ.”

