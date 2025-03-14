US President Donald Trump on Friday requested Russian President Vladimir Putin to spare Ukrainian lives and said that there is very good chance that this horrible bloody war can finally come to an end.

“We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end,” said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

“BUT, AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION,” added Trump.