Donald Trump responds to calls of becoming US Speaker, says 'if I can help…'
As the GOP looked for possible replacements for Kevin McCarthy, one unusual that came up was former President Donald Trump
The tensions are mounting within the GOP after the unprecedented exit of US Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who became the first US Speaker in history to be removed from his position. With his exit, the Republicans seem to be divided into two clear groups and that's not an optimistic indication for the party ahead of the 2024 Presidential elections. As the GOP looked for possible replacements for Kevin McCarthy, one unusual that came up was former President Donald Trump.