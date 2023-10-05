Donald Trump responds to calls of becoming US Speaker, says 'if I can help…'

The tensions are mounting within the GOP after the unprecedented exit of US Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who became the first US Speaker in history to be removed from his position. With his exit, the Republicans seem to be divided into two clear groups and that's not an optimistic indication for the party ahead of the 2024 Presidential elections. As the GOP looked for possible replacements for Kevin McCarthy, one unusual that came up was former President Donald Trump. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Can Donald Trump become next US Speaker? What does US Constitution say Texas Republican Troy Nehls was the first one to recommend Donald Trump's name for the position of next Speaker of the United States. "President Trump, the greatest President of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America First and will make the House great again," he said.

How Donald Trump responded? Troy Nehls's recommendation was backed by some other Republicans and as the noise around the issue grew louder, Donald Trump had a response on the all saga. Surprisingly, the former President didn't reject the idea outrightly, but cleared that his complete focus was on reclaiming the White House. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

"All I can say is we'll do whatever's best for the country and the Republican Party. A lot of people have asked me about it… My focus is totally on [the election]. If I can help them during the process, I would do it," Donald Trump said.

He added that Republicans have some great people who do well in the position of US Speaker. “A lot of people have asked me about it," Trump told reporters. “But we’ve got some great people in the Republican party that could do a great job as speaker." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: McCarthy's ouster may have triggered a chaos within Republican ranks The US Constitution doesn't disallow him to be the Speaker as it is not mandatory to be an incumbent member of the House to occupy the position, but in case any such eventuality comes up, Donald Trump will be the first non-member to occupy the post in the past 234 years.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!