'Coronavirus is going to disappear,' says Trump at White House event

Washington: US President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since returning to the White House on Monday from a three-day stay in hospital for COVID-19, even as his aides remained silent on whether he is still contagious.

Trump spoke from the White House balcony at an event called 'a peaceful protest for law & order,' attended by a few hundred people standing on the lawn below. His appearance is seen as a first step toward resuming full campaigning next week.

“I want to thank you all for the prayers," Trump said from a White House balcony before hundreds of invited guests.

"I want you to know our nation is going to defeat this terrible China virus," Trump told the cheering crowd of hundreds below, most wearing masks but with very little social distancing at the outdoor event.

"It's going to disappear, it is disappearing," he said of the virus, which has killed more than 210,000 Americans and severely dented his chances of winning a second term on November 3.

The White House has not released the results of Trump's latest COVID-19 test, and has declined to say when he last tested negative. A White House spokeswoman said on Friday that Trump would be tested for COVID-19 and would not go out in public if it was determined he could still spread the virus.

Trump, who has campaigned on a law-and-order theme during recent months of sometimes violent protests for racial justice, was due to tell Saturday's gathering that rogue police officers would be punished for any wrongdoing. But, he will add, "We must never allow MOB rule."

Trump's efforts to portray himself as tough on crime have had little impact on his standing in national opinion polls, which show him trailing his Democratic challenger Joe Biden by double digits. But the gap between the two candidates is narrower in the battleground states that may determine who wins the White House.

The president sat for at least three hours of radio and remote television interviews with conservative media personalities on Friday, and is expected to resume a heavy campaign travel schedule this week with rallies in Florida, Pennsylvania and Iowa. Trump has been itching to return to public events following his battle with the coronavirus, aides say -- an impatience only heightened by the president falling further behind Biden in polls.

Still, Saturday’s event risks deepening concern among voters about Trump’s handling of a pandemic that has left more than two dozen of his close associates infected and more than 210,000 Americans dead.

After the president’s last outdoor event -- a Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony to announce his pick of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court -- at least 11 attendees tested positive for coronavirus. While the White House had a testing regime in place to screen for virus cases, few guests wore masks and attendees mingled and sat in close proximity to one another both indoors and outdoors.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump “will be clear to go" on Saturday, when “he wants to talk to the American people." There are medical tests underway to ensure he doesn’t transmit the virus when he returns to the campaign trail, she said on Fox News, adding that she’d conferred with White House doctor Sean Conley. McEnany, who herself has tested positive for Covid-19, is working remotely.

Virus Screening

On Saturday, White House guests were required to bring masks with them and wear them on the grounds, a person familiar with the matter said, adding that they also have to undergo a Covid-19 screening on Saturday morning that will include a temperature check and a brief questionnaire. But those rules were put in place not by the White House but by the organizer of the event, the Blexit group, led by Candace Owens, a Trump ally, the person said.

Trump’s first trip outside of D.C. will be to Orlando on Monday, where he’s expected to hold an outdoor airport hanger rally. He’ll follow that on Tuesday with a rally at an airport outside of Pittsburgh, and a similar event Wednesday in Des Moines. His campaign is negotiating a town hall on network television on Thursday, according to CNN.

Trump’s challenge to win over voters has only intensified in recent days. His vacillations on a stimulus bill and second presidential debate have fed a developing narrative that he’s flailing as a second term slips from his grasp.

Earlier in the week, Trump -– to the dismay of fellow Republicans -- said he was cutting off talks on an additional coronavirus stimulus bill, only to rapidly reverse course after the announcement rocked markets.

But subsequent days saw a flurry of different and often contradictory statements from the White House. First, officials said they would resume talks -- but only on standalone bills to bolster the airline industry and small businesses.

Virus Symptoms

White House aides said logistical challenges prevented organizing such events on short notice. But the president also acknowledged Friday he’s still experiencing some symptoms from his brush with coronavirus. Trump was seen struggling to catch his breath after walking a flight of stairs during his return from the hospital on Monday, and occasionally lost his voice during his interview with Hannity on Thursday.

Still, Trump sought to underscore his health Friday through his marathon of interviews with conservative media figures.

That included a two-hour uninterrupted conversation on Rush Limbaugh’s syndicated radio show. On that program, Trump ranked Fox News hosts by how favorable they were to him personally, expressed alarm that Attorney General Bill Barr might not release the findings of a politically charged investigation into the origins of its Russia probe and delivered an expletive-charged warning to Iran.

Trump followed that up with several more interviews, including an appearance on Mark Levin’s talk show. The president is expected to be interviewed again Sunday morning by Fox Business Network.

“I feel really good, I feel very strong, I know a lot of people who have had the Covid—or the China virus as I call it because it came from China," the president said in an interview on Fox News Friday. “But I feel really, really strong and a lot of people don’t feel that way sometimes for a while afterwards."

