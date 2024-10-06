‘Will never quit, never bend,’ says Donald Trump at site of July assassination attempt in Pennsylvania: 10 points

Former US President Donald Trump returned on Saturday to the site of a campaign rally where an assassin's bullet bruised his ear in July. It was Butler, Pennsylvania, where he vowed on Saturday that he would "never quit... never bend... never break". As the Republican leader spoke from behind a bulletproof glass, the crowd cheered: "Fight, fight, fight".

"Fight, fight, fight" echoed Trump's rallying cry just after the July 13 shooting that grazed his ear and briefly upended the campaign for November's election. Speaking from the same spot on Saturday, here's what he said:

1. "As I was saying..."Donald Trump kicked off his speech with the immigration chart he was looking at when gunshots rang out in July. He pretended he was resuming the speech that was interrupted when he was grazed in the ear by a bullet on July 13.

2. "I will never quit. I will never bend, I will never break. I will never yield. Not even in the face of death itself," Trump said at the rally.

3. Trump on Saturday suggested his opponents had “maybe even tried to kill me”. He said ominously, “I wasn't supposed to make it.”

4. At exactly 6:11, the moment Trump was shot 12 weeks ago, the former president asked for a moment of silence as Ave Maria played for roughly four minutes.

5. In mid-speech, Donald Trump called up on stage Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of social media platform X. It was his first time at a Trump campaign event since he endorsed the former president after July 13.