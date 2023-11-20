Donald Trump returns to the US-Mexico border as he lays out a set of hard-line immigration proposals
Donald Trump returned to the US-Mexico border for a visit Sunday as he promotes a hard-line immigration agenda that would be far more expansive than the policies he pursued during his first term as president
EDINBURG (TEXAS) : Donald Trump returned to the US-Mexico border for a visit Sunday as he promotes a hard-line immigration agenda that would be far more expansive than the policies he pursued during his first term as president.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message