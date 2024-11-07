Weaker dollar

Trump has also talked against a strong dollar which, in his opinion, has weakened manufacturing in the US. He wants a weaker dollar. If he pursues that policy, many countries, especially emerging economies, will be impacted. A weaker dollar will make Indian exports less profitable and, in some cases, uncompetitive. It will also make India less attractive as an investment destination. But weakening the dollar is easier said than done. Easwar Prasad, senior professor off trade policy, Dyson School at Cornell University, in an article in the Foreign Policy magazine, says dollar’s strength comes from the rule of law that is religiously followed in the US, an independent Federal Reserve (the Fed) and a system of checks and balances that US democratic institutions are not undermined. In the recent years, the dollar has strengthened because of the US economy’s size and dynamism relative to other economies.