Former President Donald Trump marked his return to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, with a campaign advertisement questioning the current state of the nation. His post has since sparked widespread discussion

Former US President Donald Trump has made a significant return to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, with a series of campaign-related posts. This marks a notable shift in his social media strategy, as Trump had been largely absent from the platform since his reinstatement by X owner Elon Musk in 2022.

Interestingly X, then Twitter, permanently banned Donald Trump in 2021 for spreading disinformation that sparked the January 6, 2021, attack on Congress.

Trump's recent activity on X appears primarily campaign-driven. His account is used to share political advertisements. One of the most prominent posts, which has garnered over 14 million views, addresses the nation's current state.

"Are you better off now than you were when I was president? Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We're a nation in decline. Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again! #TrumpOnX"

This tweet echoes familiar themes from Trump's previous campaigns, focusing on economic concerns, border security, and his "Make America Great Again" slogan.

Other posts from Trump's account include campaign slogans and criticisms of political opponents.

"MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! https://DONALDJTRUMP.COM"

"TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! https://DONALDJTRUMP.COM"

"MEET SAN FRANCISCO RADICAL KAMALA HARRIS! https://DONALDJTRUMP.COM"

The former president's return to X coincided with a conversation with Elon Musk on the platform's Spaces. The event faced technical difficulties, reportedly due to a potential Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, causing a delay of nearly an hour.

When the conversation eventually began, Musk praised Trump for his handling of a recent assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The discussion covered various topics, including illegal border crossings, the pandemic, and Trump's political rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

When was Trump banned from X, then Twitter In January 2021, Twitter, now X, permanently banned President Trump's account due to repeated behaviour that broke the platform's policies.

This decision was the most extensive disciplinary action a major social media platform had taken against Trump, who frequently used his account to share official policies, criticize opponents, and spread misinformation.