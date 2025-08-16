Trump reveals plan on tariffs on China: 'I don't think I have to increase...'

After Alaska talks with Putin which couldn't reach the deal, US President Donald Trump said he doesn't think he will possibly raise tariffs on China. The US lowered its tariffs to 30% while China reduced to 10% in a truce expiring on November.

“Because of what happened today, I don't think I have to think of possible increase in tariffs on China,” Trump asserted. He stated he will not have to mull about retaliatory tariffs on countries procuring Russian oil right now but may have to “in two or three weeks”.

“Well, because of what happened today, I think I don't have to think about that. Now, I may have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks or something, but we don't have to think about that right now. I think, you know, the meeting went very well,” Trump informed Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Had the deadline not been extended, US tariffs on Chinese imports would have surged back to the levels seen in April, when tensions in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies were at their highest. During that period, the Trump administration had imposed sweeping tariffs of 145% on Chinese goods, prompting China to respond with retaliatory duties of 125% on American products.